TCU football vs. Oklahoma State Saturday: Both teams undefeated

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes hung out on campus Friday signing autographs and taking photos to get college students excited for Saturday’s recreation in opposition to Oklahoma State.
“I think we’re all invested in each other,” Dykes said. “I think that’s the cool thing about TCU. I think the students are really invested in the athletic department, and I think the athletic department’s invested in the students. It’s a great synergy and a great place to be.”
TCU is 5-0, having knocked off Kansas, Oklahoma and SMU. Oklahoma State is undefeated, too.
“I feel it’s going to be a blowout,” freshman Michael Cosse said. “On our finish. We’re going to obliterate them. They’re not prepared for us.”
“I don’t think anyone in the Big 12, any of the other teams we played so far, were prepared to play a TCU team that’s this well put together this year,” junior Aaron Johnson mentioned.
Johnson and Brady Raboin are members of the Dutchmen, a bunch of TCU college students answerable for hyping up the coed part at football and basketball video games.
Clad in purple pinstripe overalls, the Dutchmen handed out footballs and stickers on campus Friday whereas Dykes chatted with college students.
“Great coach. He’s inspiring the team,” Raboin said. “I think that’s what this team needs. He brought a lot of important staffing over.”
“I would like ESPN speaking about us day-after-day,” freshman Caden Chavez said. “I would like Skip Bayless speaking about us. I would like each single newscast speaking about us day-after-day. So no, we’re not getting sufficient consideration.”
Kickoff for the battle of the unbeatens is 2:30 p.m. Saturday, and you’ll watch it on WFAA.
