TCU Standout, NFL Player Jeff Gladney Killed in Dallas Car Crash – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Former TCU standout and present NFL participant Jeff Gladney was certainly one of two individuals killed in a single day in a automotive crash in Dallas.
According to ProFootballTalk.com, Gladney’s agent Brian Overstreet told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Gladney, 25, was killed in a automotive crash early Monday morning. The id of the second individual has not but been confirmed.
“We’re asking prayers for the household and privateness at this most tough time,” Overstreet mentioned.
Gladney, of New Boston, Texas, was getting into his second season within the league and was lately picked up by the Arizona Cardinals after spending his first season in Minnesota.
ProFootballTalk mentioned Gladney began each recreation for the Vikings in his rookie yr however was launched forward of the 2021 season after he allegedly assaulted a lady in Dallas in April. He did not play in 2021 and was found not guilty in the offseason — he then signed with Arizona.
The Cardinals, on Twitter Monday, mentioned they have been devastated to be taught of Gladney’s dying and that he participated in organized workforce actions final week.
TCU mentioned Monday that after Gladney obtained his diploma he was nonetheless a frequent customer on campus and saved shut ties to the college. Earlier this yr, the college mentioned, Gladney attended spring observe and the spring recreation along with his younger son.
“Our TCU Athletics household, and particularly our soccer program, was very devastated to be taught of the passing of Jeff Gladney. After incomes his diploma and persevering with his enjoying profession within the NFL, Jeff maintained his shut ties to TCU. He cherished all the things about his alma mater. He was a frequent customer to campus and was at our spring practices and spring recreation this yr, proudly joined by his younger son. He can be missed by our total group. Our ideas, prayers and deepest condolences go to Jeff’s household, mates and TCU teammates.”
Whereas enjoying for the Frogs, Gladney, a redshirt freshman obtained a number of honors together with a 2020 Senior Bowl Invitation; 2019 Second-Staff All-American, FWAA; 2019 Second-Staff All-American, Phil Steele; 2019 First-Staff All-Massive 12; 2019 First-Staff AP All-Massive 12; 2018 Professional Soccer Focus First-Staff All-Massive 12; 2018 Second-Staff All-Massive 12; 2018 Second-Staff AP All-Massive 12; and 2017 Honorable-Point out All-Massive 12.
Funeral preparations are pending.
TWO KILLED IN CAR CRASH IN DALLAS
Jeff Gladney is certainly one of two individuals killed in a automotive crash in Dallas in a single day Sunday, NBC 5 has discovered.
The crash befell alongside a Woodall Rodgers Freeway service highway close to Allen Road. Gladney and one other occupant died on the scene.
The household of Mercedes Palacios, 26, confirmed to NBC-5 on Monday that she was the opposite individual within the Mercedes SUV with Gladney.
John Paul Figueroa mentioned his sister was important in serving to him function the workplace of his transportation enterprise.
“She was only a loving, selfless individual,” Figueroa mentioned. “Simply outgoing.” “I do know she cherished Jeff as a result of they have been all the time collectively.”
The investigation into the crash continues to be underway, however officers say velocity might have performed a task.
JEFF GLADNEY CONDOLENCES
Following information of Gladney’s dying, teammates joined others in sharing condolences on-line.