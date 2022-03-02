TCU vs. Kansas: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Playing

Kansas @ TCU

Current Records: Kansas 23-5; TCU 18-9

What to Know

The TCU Horned Frogs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #6 Kansas Jayhawks and are hoping to record their first victory since March 9 of 2017. TCU and the Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The Horned Frogs should still be feeling good after a win, while Kansas will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday TCU sidestepped the Texas Tech Red Raiders for a 69-66 win. Among those leading the charge for TCU was guard Mike Miles, who had 26 points along with five steals.

Meanwhile, Kansas came up short against the Baylor Bears this past Saturday, falling 80-70. Forward Jalen Wilson wasn’t much of a difference maker for the Jayhawks; Wilson finished with only seven points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

The Horned Frogs are expected to lose this next one by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-2-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

TCU came up short against Kansas when the two teams previously met in January of last year, falling 59-51. Maybe TCU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena — Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena — Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $79.00

Odds

The Jayhawks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kansas have won 12 out of their last 13 games against TCU.

Jan 28, 2021 – Kansas 59 vs. TCU 51

Jan 05, 2021 – Kansas 93 vs. TCU 64

Mar 04, 2020 – Kansas 75 vs. TCU 66

Feb 08, 2020 – Kansas 60 vs. TCU 46

Feb 11, 2019 – Kansas 82 vs. TCU 77

Jan 09, 2019 – Kansas 77 vs. TCU 68

Feb 06, 2018 – Kansas 71 vs. TCU 64

Jan 06, 2018 – Kansas 88 vs. TCU 84

Mar 09, 2017 – TCU 85 vs. Kansas 82

Feb 22, 2017 – Kansas 87 vs. TCU 68

Dec 30, 2016 – Kansas 86 vs. TCU 80

Feb 06, 2016 – Kansas 75 vs. TCU 56

Jan 16, 2016 – Kansas 70 vs. TCU 63

Injury Report for TCU

Maxwell Evans: Out (Undisclosed)

Shahada Wells: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Kansas