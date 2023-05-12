TDOT reports SR 49 Closures in Houston County due to Bridge Replacement Project – Clarksville Online

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has introduced that State Route 49 in Houston County will probably be closed for the substitute of the Wells Creek Bridge, which is situated between State Route 13 and State Route 149 in Erin.

The Dement Construction (*49*) is the use of sped up bridge ways to whole the mission whilst minimizing the have an effect on on visitors. The paintings will contain a number of weekend closures and a longer closure in the primary two weeks of June. The mission is predicted to be completed via November 2023, however all paintings is topic to climate and different elements and the agenda would possibly trade.





Weekend Closure 1: Friday, May twelfth, 6:00pm – Monday, May fifteenth, 5:00am

SR-49 will probably be closed at Wells Cr. No visitors will probably be allowed to pass the bridge and will probably be detoured to trade routes. Once weekend paintings is done, Dement crews will re-open the bridge to all visitors

SR-49 will probably be closed at Wells Cr. No visitors will probably be allowed to pass the bridge and will probably be detoured to trade routes. Once weekend paintings is done, Dement crews will re-open the bridge to all visitors Weekend Closure 2: Friday, May nineteenth, 6:00pm – Monday, May twenty second, 5:00am

SR-49 closed at Wells Cr. No visitors will probably be allowed to pass the bridge and will probably be detoured to trade routes. Once weekend paintings is done, Dement crews will re-open the bridge to all visitors

SR-49 closed at Wells Cr. No visitors will probably be allowed to pass the bridge and will probably be detoured to trade routes. Once weekend paintings is done, Dement crews will re-open the bridge to all visitors Extended Closure: Monday, June fifth – Saturday, June seventeenth

SR-49 will probably be closed for a longer length. No visitors will probably be allowed to pass the bridge. Dement crews will probably be taking away the outdated bridge in its entirety and reconstructing a brand new prefabricated bridge in its position.

Drivers are instructed to use a signed detour from SR-149 to Cumberland City, SR-46 to SR-13, and SR-13 to Crossroads, which is roughly 14 miles, all the way through highway closures. Motorists must additionally wait for further trip time and power moderately in the paintings zone.

For the most recent development updates and reside-streaming SmartWay visitors cameras, talk over with www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic out of your desktop or cellular software. Travelers too can dial 511 from any telephone for trip information.





As all the time, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information equipment correctly and Know Before You Go! via checking trip prerequisites sooner than leaving on your vacation spot. Drivers must by no means tweet, textual content or communicate on a mobile phone whilst in the back of the wheel.