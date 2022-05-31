Teacher closed propped-open door before attack

Investigators had beforehand mentioned the instructor had propped the door open earlier than the shooter entered the varsity in Uvalde, Texas, on Might 24.
The Robb Elementary Faculty instructor who propped open an exterior door that regulation enforcement mentioned a gunman used to get inside and kill 19 college students and two academics had closed the door however it didn’t lock, state police mentioned Tuesday.
Investigators initially mentioned the instructor had propped the door open earlier than Salvador Ramos, 18, entered the varsity in Uvalde, Texas, on Might 24. Investigators have now decided that the instructor, who has not been recognized, propped the door open with a rock, however then eliminated the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus, mentioned Travis Considine, chief communications officer for the Texas Division of Public Security. However, Considine mentioned, the door didn’t lock.