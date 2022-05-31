Front Page

Teacher closed propped-open door before attack

May 31, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Investigators had beforehand mentioned the instructor had propped the door open earlier than the shooter entered the varsity in Uvalde, Texas, on Might 24.

JIM VERTUNORelated Press

The Robb Elementary Faculty instructor who propped open an exterior door that regulation enforcement mentioned a gunman used to get inside and kill 19 college students and two academics had closed the door however it didn’t lock, state police mentioned Tuesday.

Investigators initially mentioned the instructor had propped the door open earlier than Salvador Ramos, 18, entered the varsity in Uvalde, Texas, on Might 24. Investigators have now decided that the instructor, who has not been recognized, propped the door open with a rock, however then eliminated the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus, mentioned Travis Considine, chief communications officer for the Texas Division of Public Security. However, Considine mentioned, the door didn’t lock.

Investigators confirmed the element by means of further video footage reviewed for the reason that Friday information convention when it was first said the door had been left propped open. Authorities didn’t state at the moment what had been used to prop open the door.

Considine mentioned the instructor initially propped the door open however ran again inside to get her telephone and name 911 when Ramos crashed his truck.


“She got here again out whereas on her telephone, she heard somebody yell, ‘He has a gun!’, she noticed him leap the fence and that he had a gun, so she ran again inside,” eradicating the rock when she did, Considine mentioned.

He continued: “We did confirm she closed the door. The door didn’t lock. We all know that a lot and now investigators are trying into why it didn’t lock.”

San Antonio legal professional Don Flanery advised the San Antonio Specific-Information that the Robb Elementary Faculty worker, whom he isn’t naming, closed the door shut after realizing {that a} gunman was on the free.

“She noticed the wreck,” Flanary advised the newspaper. “She ran again inside to get her telephone to report the accident. She got here again out whereas on the telephone with 911. The boys on the funeral house yelled, ‘He has a gun!’ She noticed him leap the fence, and he had a gun so she ran again inside.

“She kicked the rock away when she went again in. She remembers pulling the door closed whereas telling 911 that he was taking pictures. She thought the door would lock as a result of that door is at all times imagined to be locked.”

Flanary advised the newspaper that the worker had initially propped open the door to hold meals from a automotive to the classroom.

Extra on the varsity taking pictures in Uvalde, Texas: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting



