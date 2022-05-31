Front Page

Teachers against gun violence to rally outside Ted Cruz’s office

May 31, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Leaders of the “Take Motion: Cease Gun Violence” occasion name for Texas lawmakers to cross gun security laws as quickly as doable.

Priscilla AguirremySanAntonio

(Photograph by Win McNamee/Getty Photographs).

Win McNamee/Getty Photographs

Texas lecturers in opposition to gun violence are planning to rally in entrance of Sen. Ted Cruz’s office one week after the mass shooting occurred in Uvalde. After the taking pictures, the Texas senator instructed Fox News that he needs to intensify faculty safety with bulletproof doorways, glass, and armed law enforcement officials, not implement gun restrictions in Texas.

“Sen. Cruz’s response to the Uvalde taking pictures has been abominable,” the Texas American Federation of Teachers acknowledged in its occasion launch. “…Cruz’s response to the slaughter of kids – pushing for extra armed faculty workers – will not be solely opposed by a overwhelming majority of lecturers but in addition is an illogical concept that has not confirmed to be efficient.”

Leaders of the “Take Motion: Cease Gun Violence” rally name for Texas lawmakers to cross gun security laws as quickly as doable. The occasion, organized by the Texas department of the American Federation of Teachers, will start at midday on Tuesday, Could 31, on the Texas AFL-CIO constructing (1106 Lavaca Avenue) in downtown Austin and finish at Cruz’s workplace on the J.J. Pickle Federal Constructing (300 E. Eighth Avenue).

“College students deserve secure and welcoming faculties, and fogeys have to know their youngsters are secure,” the occasion’s web page acknowledged. “Educators deserve to have the ability to train; they shouldn’t be compelled to be human shields to guard their college students. Neighborhood members need to know their faculties, shops and locations of worship are secure; and so they should not be scared to dwell their values. It is a public well being disaster.”

On Could 24, a gunman killed 19 college students and two lecturers at Robb Elementary College in Uvalde. Texas Division of Public Security Director Colonel Steven C. McCraw confirmed to the press final week that law enforcement officials waited about an hour earlier than coming into the classroom to take down the gunman. The Justice Division introduced on Sunday, Could 29, it is going to conduct a evaluate of the legislation enforcement response to the mass taking pictures. 

Demonstrators in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania are holding the same rally.



 



