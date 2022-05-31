Teachers against gun violence to rally outside Ted Cruz’s office

Leaders of the “Take Motion: Cease Gun Violence” occasion name for Texas lawmakers to cross gun security laws as quickly as doable.
Texas lecturers in opposition to gun violence are planning to rally in entrance of Sen. Ted Cruz’s office one week after the mass shooting occurred in Uvalde. After the taking pictures, the Texas senator instructed Fox News that he needs to intensify faculty safety with bulletproof doorways, glass, and armed law enforcement officials, not implement gun restrictions in Texas.
“Sen. Cruz’s response to the Uvalde taking pictures has been abominable,” the Texas American Federation of Teachers acknowledged in its occasion launch. “…Cruz’s response to the slaughter of kids – pushing for extra armed faculty workers – will not be solely opposed by a overwhelming majority of lecturers but in addition is an illogical concept that has not confirmed to be efficient.”