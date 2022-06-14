Team Kentucky athletes return from Special Olympics in Florida

Team Kentucky gained 32 medals, 15 of these gold

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – 58 athletes from Team Kentucky returned residence Sunday after collaborating in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Florida.

It was the primary time the whole group was capable of be on one flight collectively from Orlando to Louisville whereas coming residence from the video games.

When the group landed in Louisville, among the athletes talked about their expertise.

“We played hard every single game, came out strong, fought hard,” mentioned athlete Trent Martinez. “It was some really tough competition over there but it was good.”

Team Kentucky gained 32 medals on the video games, 15 of these gold.