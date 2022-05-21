Team News: Arsenal vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and Everton.

With Premier League survival now assured, Everton travel to the Emirates for their final game of the season against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Gunners need to win and hope Tottenham Hotspur lose at Norwich City to break back into the top four, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

ARSENAL

Out: Kieran Tierney (knee)

Doubtful: Takehiro Tomiyasu (muscle), Thomas Partey (thigh), Ben White (unspecified)

Sports Mole’s predicted XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, Holding, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

EVERTON

Out: Salomon Rondon (suspended), Andros Townsend (knee), Nathan Patterson (ankle)

Doubtful: Fabian Delph (muscle), Yerry Mina (calf)

Sports Mole’s predicted XI: Pickford; Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane; Iwobi, Alli, Doucoure, Mykolenko; Gray, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

