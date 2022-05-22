Team News: Barcelona vs. Villarreal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday’s La Liga clash between Barcelona and Villarreal.

Barcelona will be looking to end their 2021-22 La Liga campaign on a positive note when they welcome Villarreal to Camp Nou on Sunday night.

The Catalan giants have already secured second position in the table, but Villarreal are bidding to keep hold of seventh spot, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

BARCELONA

Out: Eric Garcia (hand), Nico Gonzalez (foot), Sergi Roberto (muscle), Sergino Dest (hamstring), Pedri (hamstring), Gerard Pique (thigh)

Doubtful: Memphis Depay (hip), Ronald Araujo (head)

Sports Mole’s predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, F de Jong; Dembele, Aubameyang, Torres

VILLARREAL

Out: Juan Foyth (suspended), Gerard Moreno (hamstring), Alberto Moreno (hamstring)

Doubtful: Yeremi Pino (muscle), Arnaut Danjuma (muscle)

Sports Mole’s predicted XI: Rulli; Gaspar, Albiol, P Torres, Estupinan; Chukwueze, Capoue, Parejo, Coquelin; Lo Celso, Dia

