Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Man Utd injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Manchester United.

Manchester United will be bidding to secure sixth position in the Premier League table when they face Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are currently sixth in the division, two points ahead of seventh-placed West Ham United, while Palace sit 13th following their 3-2 loss at Everton, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

© Reuters

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Michael Olise (foot), Nathan Ferguson (thigh)

Doubtful: James McArthur (calf), James Tomkins (muscle), Marc Guehi (ankle)

Sports Mole’s predicted XI: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Kouyate, Mitchell; Gallagher, Milivojevic, Eze; Ayew, Mateta, Zaha

MANCHESTER UNITED

Out: Mason Greenwood (club suspension), Cristiano Ronaldo (hip)

Doubtful: Luke Shaw (personal), Jadon Sancho (illness), Marcus Rashford (illness), Eric Bailly (back), Paul Pogba (calf)

Sports Mole’s predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Telles; Fred, McTominay, Matic; Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford

