Team News: Liverpool vs. Wolves injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the Premier League season knowing that victory, coupled with any slip-up for Manchester City against Aston Villa, would see them win the title.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men may also have one eye on the Champions League final next weekend, though, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

© Reuters

LIVERPOOL

Out: None

Doubtful: Mohamed Salah (muscle), Fabinho (hamstring), Virgil van Dijk (knee), Joe Gomez (ankle)

Sports Mole’s predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Thiago; Mane, Jota, Diaz

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Out: Max Kilman (ankle), Nelson Semedo (hamstring), Romain Saiss (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole’s predicted XI: Sa; Boly, Coady, Toti; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri; Jimenez, Neto

For additional data used by our team to analyse our suggested result please click here.