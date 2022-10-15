On Sunday, 42 qualifying two-angler groups took to the waters of Stillhouse Hollow Lake to compete for the $5,000 first-place prize within the 3×9 Series’ 2022 championship occasion.

In addition to the prize for first place, one other $500 was up for grabs for each the Angler of the Year award, in addition to for the Big Bass prize particular to that day’s contest.

In what has been a powerful profitable streak spanning throughout two collection — the 3×9 Series and the Tuff-Man Series — the father-and-son group of Cris and Justin Tatum hit the trifecta, taking first place, Anglers of the Year and the championship occasion’s Big Bass prize (Justin Tatum), for a complete of $6,000 in winnings.

The pair’s five-fish restrict caught over a seven-hour interval weighed in at 21.61 kilos, greater than three kilos heavier than the second-place sack. Justin Tatum landed the competition’s single largest fish, a largemouth bass which weighed 7.53 kilos.

Cooling water temperatures have moved fish round and altered their habits, because it typical within the transition from summer season to autumn.

According to Justin Tatum: “With the little bit of cooler weather these fish are starting to transition into a fall pattern. They went from primarily feeding on bluegill to starting to chase shad. We switched up our approach covering lots of water with topwaters and small crankbaits, having to weed through lots of small fish to get bigger bites.”

Second place went to the group of Gary Johnson and Colton Hill with 18.49 kilos, incomes a test for $2,000.

Brothers Daniel and Adrian Barnes landed 17.60 kilos of bass for third place and $1,000.

Danny Langley and Cord Zahn took fourth place and $900 with their five-fish, 16.86-pound restrict which included a 7.50-pound largemouth.

Fifth place went to Justin Rogers and Bobby Babcock with 16.27 kilos which earned them $800.

According to match director Dean Thompson, the 2023 3×9 Series will most certainly kick off once more on March 13, the second Tuesday of that month.