Team USA captures first medal on Day 2 of the Games

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games are in full swing. Here are some of the results from the second day of competition: Alpine Skiing Alpine skiing’s power couple will have a busy day on the Olympic slopes — as long as the wind calms down, that is. Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde are now both supposed to race Monday after the men’s downhill was pushed back a day because of too-strong gusts at the scheduled start Sunday. Shiffrin and Kilde are dating. Kilde is considered the man to beat in the downhill. The Norwegian leads the World Cup standings in that event and was fastest during training in China on Friday. Shiffrin is the defending Olympic champion in the women’s giant slalom, which already was on the Alpine program for Monday. Figure Skating The powerful Russian figure skating team is in first place in the team competition at the Beijing Games after a winning performance from world champion Kamila Valieva and another strong skate from Mark Kondratiuk. The team representing the Russian Olympic Committee has 45 points, two ahead of the U.S., which had a couple of shaky performances from Karen Chen and Vincent Zhou to slip out of first place. The biggest surprise on the second of three days of team competition was Japan. Wakaba Higuchi was second in the women’s short program before 18-year-old Yuma Kagiyama delivered a personal-best score of 208.94 points to easily win the men’s free skate, sending the Japanese team into medal contention with 39 points. The team competition concludes Monday with the women and pairs free skate and the free dance. Snowboarding Team USA earned its first medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics in snowboarding but it didn’t come from reigning two-time Olympic slopestyle champion Jamie Anderson. Instead, fellow American Julia Marino won the silver, bested in the final moments of the competition by Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand for gold with her best score of 92.88 points. South Lake Tahoe’s Anderson, the favorite to win the event, failed to make the podium and came in 9th place. The slopestyle snowboard final was a windy Saturday for the 12 women qualifiers, which also included Southern California’s Hailey Langland who finished 11th. The format of the final is that the best score of three rounds is the final score. Tess Coady from Australia won a bronze medal with a score of 84.15 points. Freestyle skiing Freestyle skiing now includes Big Air — an event that was only for snowboarders in Pyeongchang. Competitors will jump at Big Air Shougang, a repurposed steel and iron mill that now holds the world’s only permanent Big Air facility — and does so within Beijing’s city limits. Temporary structures have been built for events at Boston’s Fenway Park and Atlanta’s Truist Park in recent years as the mountain sport tries to expand its reach into metropolitan areas. U.S. freeskier Colby Stevenson has criticized those scaffold-supported temporary jumps as “pretty sketchy.” Reviews for the Shougang jump — located next to a trio of abandoned cooling towers — have been positive. “They pretty much just spliced a mountain jump and put it in a city,” teammate Alex Hall said. “It’s pretty perfect looking.” Men’s Luge German luge star Felix Loch is a two-time Olympic champion in singles, but his bid for a third straight title collapsed in shocking fashion when he bumped a wall on the final run in 2018. He’s back, although he faces strong competition from countryman Johannes Ludwig, among others. Also of note The U.S. women’s hockey team faces Switzerland at 8:10 a.m., with an encore presentation at 5 p.m. Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo returns after winning three gold medals in cross-country skiing in Pyeongchang. He did not medal in the skiathlon that year, though, and that’s the event slated for Sunday. Swedish speedskater Nils van der Poel, the world record-holder in the 5,000 meters, races live in that event early in the morning.





