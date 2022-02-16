Team USA faces Slovakia in men’s hockey quarterfinals







Here’s what you can expect from Day 12 at the Beijing Olympic Games: Hockey The top-seeded United States will face Slovakia in the quarterfinals of the men’s hockey tournament at the Beijing Olympics. Slovakia beat Germany 4-0 to knock the defending silver medalists out of the tournament. The U.S. goes into the knockout round as the only team to win all three of its group games in regulation. U.S. forward Brendan Brisson said he and his teammates haven’t felt better since getting to Beijing, thanks to a day off Monday and the confidence that’s going strong for the youngest team in the tournament. The U.S. goes into the knockout round as the only team to win all of its group games in regulation. Slovakia has won two in a row and is starting to find its game just in time for the difficulty level to get ratcheted up. “We build with every game,” former NHL forward Marko Dano said. “(We are) just believing in ourselves and sticking up for each other and being there for each other. That worked. I feel like with every game we play better, and hopefully (against the U.S.) we can play as a team again.” Freestyle Skiing Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men’s Olympic slopestyle competition on Wednesday with a trick on his first run where he stopped his rotation midair and turned in the other direction before softly landing. Hall’s opening run drew a score of 90.01, which no one could match in three runs. His teammate Nick Goepper turned in a creative run on his second pass to earn silver. Jesper Tjader of Sweden took home bronze. The American men have captured six of nine Olympic medals since the event made its debut in 2014. Goepper has three of them, adding Wednesday to his silver from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and bronze from the 2014 Sochi Olympics. “So proud of the boys and so proud of how they skied,” said Skogen Sprang, the head coach of the U.S. freeski slopestyle pro team. “They’ve put in a ton of work and they stayed true to the way they want to ski and that’s what we’re all about in this sport. … Landing it when it counts is huge.”





