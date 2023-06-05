Teammates of the Year return from Boston and celebrate end of chemo ()

SAN ANTONIO – Little Mia Perez, a 10-year-old recognized with leukemia, has been in the news for months and her tale has captured the hearts of many.

Since our remaining protection of her tale, Mia and a UTSA Women’s Basketball participant were named Teammate of the Year, a countrywide honor.

“On behalf of me and Hailey, thank you. She would like to say the rest,” Mia mentioned, expressing her gratitude.

Teresa Perez, Mia’s mother, added, “Thank you for all the votes, I know some of you voted endless hours. You have carpal tunnel now, arthritis. It was all worth it,” with fun.

The Perez circle of relatives is all smiles now that Mia and Hailey have returned from the Teammate of the Year gala in Boston hosted by way of Team Impact. The nonprofit pairs school athletes with kids who’ve disabilities or critical sicknesses. Mia and Hailey gained this award for his or her heartwarming friendship that blossomed over sanatorium visits and remedies in the previous two and a part years.

Teresa recounts her favourite reminiscence of the travel, “Watching Mia roll down the hill. That was probably the first time she had rolled in grass.”

Mia had her remaining chemo remedy simply prior to the travel, marking the end of 868 days of remedies, blood transfusions, and sanatorium visits. For the first time in years, Mia can spend time with buddies at her house with out her mother being worried about her getting in poor health. They celebrated Mia’s triumph with posters, indicators, and even alpacas.

“I don’t want her to worry about anything. Just do your thing Mia, roll down those hills, play in the dirt, you know, go eat at your buffet, and I’ll take care of the rest,” says a relieved Teresa.

Mia will nonetheless wish to pass to the physician incessantly to make sure her endured well being.

In honor of National Cancer Survivors Day on June 4th, most cancers survivors, households, and advocates will paintings to boost consciousness and push for extra assets, analysis, and regulation to reinforce survivors’ high quality of existence.

