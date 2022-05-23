Editor's Pick

Teams That The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Should Beat In 2022

May 23, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments




The 2022 NFL season is only a few short months away and with the schedules being released somewhat recently, it’s time to start looking at the teams the Buccaneers should take care of business against.

The Buccaneers will have plenty of tough games this year, but also some easy ones. Games against the Cowboys, Packers, Chiefs, Ravens, Rams, 49ers, Bengals, and Cardinals won’t be easy for Tampa Bay, but we can never doubt Tom Brady and the Bucs.

USATSI_15204037

Let’s take a look below at some of the easier games on the Buccaneers’ schedule.





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram