Tear-gassed protesters reach settlement with Richmond police

A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed by demonstrators who had been tear-gassed by Richmond police throughout a protest in June 2020

RICHMOND, Va. — A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed by demonstrators who had been tear-gassed by Richmond police throughout a protest in June 2020.

Six individuals who had been amongst a crowd protesting on the former Accomplice Gen. Robert E. Lee monument alleged that their constitutional rights had been violated and that the unleashing of chemical irritants on them amounted to assault and battery and gross negligence by the police officers. The demonstration in Richmond was a part of a wave of nightly protests held across the nation after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Richmond Occasions-Dispatch quoted legal professional Andrew Bodoh as saying that his shoppers reached an settlement with the town earlier this month. Bodoh stated the settlement opens the identical risk for others who had been additionally on the protest. He stated he couldn’t launch the phrases of the confidential settlement.

“With this settlement, we at the moment are positioned to tackle the claims of different protesters who had been in Lee Circle on the time the police officers engaged the group,” Bodoh stated. “We anticipate the town to supply truthful and immediate settlements to those people with a view to keep away from the bills of extra lawsuits towards the town.”

1000’s of individuals, together with households with kids, had been within the crowd on June 1, 2020. The tear-gassing occurred about 20 minutes forward of an eight p.m. curfew.

The police division tweeted an apology almost two hours later, describing the gassing as an “unwarranted motion.” Mayor Levar Stoney and Police Chief William Smith, who resigned days later, apologized the subsequent day and promised to self-discipline the officers.