Business

TechMatters:Smallbusinessesmayunderestimatethreatofcyberattack|News,Sports,Jobs

May 25, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments


Photosupplied

LeslieMeredith

Today’ssmallbusinessownersaregrapplingwithanoverwhelmingmenuofchallenges,includingsupplychainissues,risinginflationalongwiththefearofrecession,laborshortagesandtheongoingimpactofCOVID.Soitmaynotsurpriseyouthatcyberattacksrankatthebottomoftheirconcerns.Buthere’sthething,whilebusinessownerscan’tdomuchintheshorttermaboutthecargoshipsmassedofftheshoreofChinawaitingtobeloadedwithgoods,theycantakeactiontopreventacyberattackthatcouldshutdowntheiroperation.

CNBCrecentlysurveyed2,000smallbusinessowners,partofaquarterlysurveyprogramtotakethepulseofthissector.Inthelatestsurvey—thefirsttobeadministeredsincetheRussianinvasion—just5%ofsmallbusinessownersreportedcybersecuritytobethebiggestrisktotheirbusinessrightnow.Quarteroverquarter,thenumbersayingcybersecurityistheirtopriskhasheldsteadyandisthelowestpriorityoutofthefivesurveyed,despitegovernmentwarningsofanelevatedriskofattackfromRussianhackers.

Respondentswhosaidinflationisthebiggestrisktotheirbusinessincreasedfrom31%to38%,solidifyingthetopspotasthebiggestconcern.SupplychaindisruptionsandCOVID-19asthebiggestriskbothdeclinedslightly.

Whilecybersecurityhasrankedasnotmuchmorethananafterthought,4in10smallbusinessownerssaidtheyareveryorsomewhatconcernedtheirbusinesseswillbethevictimofacyberattackwithinthenext12months.Thelevelofconcernistiedtothesizeofthebusiness.Only33%ofownerswithfewerthanfiveemployeesareconcernedaboutanear-termcyberattack,while61%ofthosewith50ormoreemployeesexpressedtheirworry.Andthismakessensebecausethemostcommonentrypointforhackersisaphishingscheme,luringanemployeetoopenamaliciousattachmentorclickingonamalware-loadedlink.Themoreemployees,thehighertherisk.

Thesurveyalsouncoveredaseriousdisconnectbetweenhowconfidentbusinessownersareaboutrespondingtoacyberattackandthesafeguardstheyhaveputintoplacetoprotecttheirsystems.About6in10smallbusinessownerssaidtheywereveryorsomewhatconfidentthattheycouldquicklyresolveacyberattackontheirbusinessifneeded.

Incontrast,fewerthanhalfsaidtheyhaveinstalledantivirusorantimalwaresoftware,strengthenedtheirpasswordsorbackedupfilesonanexternalharddrive,allbasicsecurityprecautions.Further,onlyone-thirdsaidtheyhaveenabledautomaticsoftwareupdatesorturnedonmultifactorauthentication,andjustone-fourthhaveinstalledavirtualprivatenetwork(VPN).Asasmallbusinessowner,thesearestepsyoucantaketodaytoprotectyourbusinessandyourcustomers.Likewise,individualscanalsotakethesesimplestepstoprotecttheirownonlineaccounts.

Butwhataboutthehigherrankingconcernslikesupplychaindisruptions,laborshortagesandinflation,orworse,arecession?Allbusinessownersknowthatmarketsareunpredictable.Whocouldhavepredictedthepandemic,ortherapidlychangingenergymarketsasaconsequenceofthewarinUkraine?Weseerisingpricesatthefuelpumpsandinmostretailoutlets.

Thefirstfewmonthsoftheyearhavebroughtaflurryoflayoffs,ascompanieslikePelaton,deliverycompanyGoPuffandNetflixadjusttopost-pandemictimes.OnlinecardealerCarvanaannounceditwilllayoff12%ofitsworkforce,whileFacebookhasactivatedahiringfreeze.Nobusinessisimmune.

Nowisthetimetolookforwaystoincreaseefficiencyandmakenecessarycuts,astrategythathasbeeninplacesincethe2008globaleconomicdownturn.IwasinRotterdamlastweek,interviewingleadersintheshippingindustry,thefirsteventsincethestartofthepandemic.Inadditiontothestandardstrategy,theheadofBBCChartering,UlrichUlrichs,hadthisadvice:“Wecanfindwaysofcopingwiththeimpactofhighlyimprobablesituationsthroughimprovedflexibilityandfasterdecisionmaking…andthusimproveourabilitytoemergestronger.”(Andofcourse,putyourcybersecurityprotectionsinplacenow.)

LeslieMeredithhasbeenwritingabouttechnologyformorethanadecade.Asamomoffour,value,usefulness,andonline[email protected]gmail.com.




Newsletter


Jointhousandsalreadyreceivingourdailynewsletter.






Sourcelink

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram