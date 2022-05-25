TechMatters:Smallbusinessesmayunderestimatethreatofcyberattack|News,Sports,Jobs
LeslieMeredith
Today’ssmallbusinessownersaregrapplingwithanoverwhelmingmenuofchallenges,includingsupplychainissues,risinginflationalongwiththefearofrecession,laborshortagesandtheongoingimpactofCOVID.Soitmaynotsurpriseyouthatcyberattacksrankatthebottomoftheirconcerns.Buthere’sthething,whilebusinessownerscan’tdomuchintheshorttermaboutthecargoshipsmassedofftheshoreofChinawaitingtobeloadedwithgoods,theycantakeactiontopreventacyberattackthatcouldshutdowntheiroperation.
CNBCrecentlysurveyed2,000smallbusinessowners,partofaquarterlysurveyprogramtotakethepulseofthissector.Inthelatestsurvey—thefirsttobeadministeredsincetheRussianinvasion—just5%ofsmallbusinessownersreportedcybersecuritytobethebiggestrisktotheirbusinessrightnow.Quarteroverquarter,thenumbersayingcybersecurityistheirtopriskhasheldsteadyandisthelowestpriorityoutofthefivesurveyed,despitegovernmentwarningsofanelevatedriskofattackfromRussianhackers.
Respondentswhosaidinflationisthebiggestrisktotheirbusinessincreasedfrom31%to38%,solidifyingthetopspotasthebiggestconcern.SupplychaindisruptionsandCOVID-19asthebiggestriskbothdeclinedslightly.
Whilecybersecurityhasrankedasnotmuchmorethananafterthought,4in10smallbusinessownerssaidtheyareveryorsomewhatconcernedtheirbusinesseswillbethevictimofacyberattackwithinthenext12months.Thelevelofconcernistiedtothesizeofthebusiness.Only33%ofownerswithfewerthanfiveemployeesareconcernedaboutanear-termcyberattack,while61%ofthosewith50ormoreemployeesexpressedtheirworry.Andthismakessensebecausethemostcommonentrypointforhackersisaphishingscheme,luringanemployeetoopenamaliciousattachmentorclickingonamalware-loadedlink.Themoreemployees,thehighertherisk.
Thesurveyalsouncoveredaseriousdisconnectbetweenhowconfidentbusinessownersareaboutrespondingtoacyberattackandthesafeguardstheyhaveputintoplacetoprotecttheirsystems.About6in10smallbusinessownerssaidtheywereveryorsomewhatconfidentthattheycouldquicklyresolveacyberattackontheirbusinessifneeded.
Incontrast,fewerthanhalfsaidtheyhaveinstalledantivirusorantimalwaresoftware,strengthenedtheirpasswordsorbackedupfilesonanexternalharddrive,allbasicsecurityprecautions.Further,onlyone-thirdsaidtheyhaveenabledautomaticsoftwareupdatesorturnedonmultifactorauthentication,andjustone-fourthhaveinstalledavirtualprivatenetwork(VPN).Asasmallbusinessowner,thesearestepsyoucantaketodaytoprotectyourbusinessandyourcustomers.Likewise,individualscanalsotakethesesimplestepstoprotecttheirownonlineaccounts.
Butwhataboutthehigherrankingconcernslikesupplychaindisruptions,laborshortagesandinflation,orworse,arecession?Allbusinessownersknowthatmarketsareunpredictable.Whocouldhavepredictedthepandemic,ortherapidlychangingenergymarketsasaconsequenceofthewarinUkraine?Weseerisingpricesatthefuelpumpsandinmostretailoutlets.
Thefirstfewmonthsoftheyearhavebroughtaflurryoflayoffs,ascompanieslikePelaton,deliverycompanyGoPuffandNetflixadjusttopost-pandemictimes.OnlinecardealerCarvanaannounceditwilllayoff12%ofitsworkforce,whileFacebookhasactivatedahiringfreeze.Nobusinessisimmune.
Nowisthetimetolookforwaystoincreaseefficiencyandmakenecessarycuts,astrategythathasbeeninplacesincethe2008globaleconomicdownturn.IwasinRotterdamlastweek,interviewingleadersintheshippingindustry,thefirsteventsincethestartofthepandemic.Inadditiontothestandardstrategy,theheadofBBCChartering,UlrichUlrichs,hadthisadvice:“Wecanfindwaysofcopingwiththeimpactofhighlyimprobablesituationsthroughimprovedflexibilityandfasterdecisionmaking…andthusimproveourabilitytoemergestronger.”(Andofcourse,putyourcybersecurityprotectionsinplacenow.)
LeslieMeredithhasbeenwritingabouttechnologyformorethanadecade.Asamomoffour,value,usefulness,andonline[email protected]gmail.com.
