Ted Cruz says Russia is invading Ukraine because of Biden’s “enormous” mistakes

Republican Senator Ted Cruz on Thursday mentioned Russia is invading Ukraine “because of monumental mistakes that the Biden administration has made.”

“What we’re seeing proper now is essentially the most critical army battle in Europe since World Warfare II,” Cruz informed CBS Information chief election and marketing campaign correspondent Robert Costa on Thursday. “It is devastating, and sadly, I anticipate it is prone to worsen earlier than it will get higher. What is irritating is that what is taking place proper now was completely avoidable. The explanation that Russia is invading Ukraine is because of monumental mistakes that the Biden administration has made, and two particularly.”

Particularly, Cruz, who was interviewed by Costa on the Conservative Political Motion Convention in Florida, blamed the president’s choice to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan final summer time, claiming it made the Oval Workplace look weak to America’s enemies. He additionally pointed to the president’s earlier choice to waive sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that might deliver pure fuel from Russia to Germany. Russia has lengthy wished to remake the previous Soviet Union, however Cruz argued current Biden administration actions have made that dream simpler.

“President Biden made a political choice to give up to Putin, to waive sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is what has facilitated this invasion,” he mentioned.

Mr. Biden lifted sanctions on Nord Stream 2 final 12 months, and Cruz positioned a maintain on the president’s State Division nominees till this week, when the president imposed sanctions on the corporate establishing the pipeline and its management. Germany introduced it might halt Nord Stream 2 earlier this week, amid heavy worldwide stress, however Cruz argued Russia wants to listen to with certainty the pipeline won’t ever be used.

“The best way to cease the invasion is for Russia to imagine that they won’t be able to get their fuel to Europe in the event that they proceed this invasion. And the one approach to try this is impose the sanctions, and Joe Biden simply did that, lastly, however now the issue is Putin does not imagine these sanctions will keep,” Cruz mentioned.

Nonetheless, “there could also be nothing” that stops Putin’s invasion at this level,” Cruz mentioned.

Transferring ahead, Cruz mentioned sanctions “ought to embody each device now we have,” and he added that “certainly not ought to American troops be preventing Russians in Ukraine.”

Given the prospect, Cruz declined to straight criticize Trump’s feedback about Putin and Russia in current days. Trump referred to as Putin “good” in a radio interview with “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Present” on Tuesday, after the Russian president gave a speech that laid out his justification for Russia’s transfer into Ukraine. “I mentioned, ‘This is genius.’ Putin declares an enormous portion of the Ukraine of Ukraine. Putin declares it as impartial. Oh, that is fantastic. So Putin is now saying it is impartial, a big part of Ukraine. I mentioned, ‘How good is that?’ And he will go in and be a peacekeeper.”

“His rhetoric I — with some regularity — disagree with,” Cruz mentioned of Trump, however added that in terms of Russia-related coverage, Trump was superior to Mr. Biden.

