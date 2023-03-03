Ted Cruz takes aim at AG Merrick Garland at CPAC

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s day-to-day e-newsletter that helps to keep readers up to the mark at the maximum very important Texas news.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz endured to take aim at U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference, calling him “the most partisan and politicized attorney general our nation has ever seen.”
These remarks got here at the first day of CPAC, the place Cruz is certainly one of 3 Texans coated as much as talk at the three-day conference. He talked in regards to the rift with the legal professional normal on a reside recording of his podcast, “Verdict with Ted Cruz,” that incorporated U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and conservative radio host Ben Ferguson.
It additionally adopted a heated trade in a Senate committee listening to on Wednesday, through which Cruz were given right into a shouting fit with Garland accusing him of politicizing the Department of Justice.
“What is happening at the Department of Justice is heartbreaking because it has turned into the political weapon for the Democrats to attack their enemies and protect their friends,” Cruz stated prior to the CPAC crowd, which gave loud applause when the video of the trade was once aired.
In the Senate Judiciary Committee listening to on Wednesday, Cruz hounded Garland about his reaction to protesters who stood out of doors Supreme Court justices’ houses after the leaked determination of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, through which conservative justices sided with overturning Roe v. Wade.
Cruz stated the DOJ below President Joe Biden was once “perfectly happy to refuse to enforce the law and allow threats of violence” and additional probed Garland about whether or not the DOJ had prosecuted any of the protesters for violating a federal statute that disallows somebody from status out of doors of a justice’s house in an try to affect them.
Garland stated he “vigorously” disagreed with the accusations made by means of Cruz and defended himself by means of announcing that he despatched greater than 70 U.S. Marshals to assist give protection to the judges and that it was once as much as the marshals to make an preliminary arrest of any of the protesters.
Cruz and Vance, who spoke in entrance of the group for greater than half-hour, additionally took aim at Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s best infectious illness professional, after the U.S. Department of Energy revised its position that COVID-19 could have emerged from a laboratory leak.
When Ferguson requested whether or not Fauci must be held in charge of “lying to the American people” about COVID-19, Cruz stated Fauci “has done more damage than any bureaucrat in the history of our nation” and that he needs the House of Representatives to make use of their Republican majority to carry Fauci and others responsible.
“There has been no person who has done more to destroy trust in the scientific and medical community than Dr. Anthony Fauci,” Cruz stated.
Cruz additionally took aim at the Biden management for its reaction to the teach that derailed Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, which spilled out poisonous chemical substances, announcing Biden has been in large part absent from responding to the disaster. Cruz then nodded to former President Donald Trump for visiting the city within the aftermath of the smash.
“J.D. alongside Donald Trump came there and guilted the administration, and that was powerful as hell,” Cruz stated, greeted with applause from the group at the point out of the previous president. Some have said that the Trump management’s rollbacks of greater than 100 environmental protections, together with those who weakened protections for the rail business, may have performed a component in contributing to the disaster.
The dialog ended with Ferguson posing a query to the 2 lawmakers about what Republicans must do during the following two years to change into extra united, to which Cruz stated he helps “the strongest conservative who can win.”
Cruz didn’t point out his plans for reelection within the panel, however has said in the past he’s going to be operating for a 3rd senate time period in 2024. He has not ruled out plans to run for president, however didn’t contact at the matter all through his look at the conservative conference.
Texas U.S. Reps. Ronny Jackson of Amarillo and Wesley Hunt of Houston are set to talk at CPAC on Saturday.
