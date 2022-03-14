NFL Sports

Teddy Bridgewater to sign one-year deal with Dolphins to be Tua Tagovailoa’s backup, per report

March 14, 2022
Al Lindsey
The Miami Dolphins are going so as to add depth at quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa. Teddy Bridgewater, a former Professional Bowl quarterback with 64 profession begins below his belt, intends to signal a one-year cope with the Dolphins, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. 

A 2015 Professional Bowler for Minnesota, Bridgewater resurrected his profession with the Saints in 2019, when he went 5-Zero in reduction of injured starter Drew Brees. Bridgewater put up stable numbers the previous two years because the Panthers and Broncos’ beginning quarterback. Throughout that span, Bridgewater accomplished 68% with 33 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. 

The quickly to be 30-year-old can also be a menace on the bottom. He has 11 dashing touchdowns for his profession; in 2019, Bridgewater set career-highs with 5 dashing touchdowns and a 5.three yards per carry common. 

The Dolphins went 13-Eight with Tagovailoa as their starter over the previous two years. The fifth general choose within the 2020 draft, Tagovailoa has accomplished 66.2% of his passes with 27 touchdowns and 15 interceptions throughout his time in Miami. He has additionally rushed for six scores whereas serving to the Dolphins publish back-to-back successful seasons for the primary time since 2002-03. 

Miami made headlines earlier within the day after they got here to phrases with defensive finish Emmanuel Ogbah on a four-year, $65 million deal that features $32 million assured. A Dolphin because the begin of the 2020 season, Ogbah recorded 9 sacks and 12 passes defensed final season. 





