Teddy Bridgewater to sign one-year deal with Dolphins to be Tua Tagovailoa’s backup, per report

The Miami Dolphins are going so as to add depth at quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa. Teddy Bridgewater, a former Professional Bowl quarterback with 64 profession begins below his belt, intends to signal a one-year cope with the Dolphins, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A 2015 Professional Bowler for Minnesota, Bridgewater resurrected his profession with the Saints in 2019, when he went 5-Zero in reduction of injured starter Drew Brees. Bridgewater put up stable numbers the previous two years because the Panthers and Broncos’ beginning quarterback. Throughout that span, Bridgewater accomplished 68% with 33 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

The quickly to be 30-year-old can also be a menace on the bottom. He has 11 dashing touchdowns for his profession; in 2019, Bridgewater set career-highs with 5 dashing touchdowns and a 5.three yards per carry common.

The Dolphins went 13-Eight with Tagovailoa as their starter over the previous two years. The fifth general choose within the 2020 draft, Tagovailoa has accomplished 66.2% of his passes with 27 touchdowns and 15 interceptions throughout his time in Miami. He has additionally rushed for six scores whereas serving to the Dolphins publish back-to-back successful seasons for the primary time since 2002-03.

Miami made headlines earlier within the day after they got here to phrases with defensive finish Emmanuel Ogbah on a four-year, $65 million deal that features $32 million assured. A Dolphin because the begin of the 2020 season, Ogbah recorded 9 sacks and 12 passes defensed final season.