Teen arrested after recruiting others for Berkeley High mass shooting and bombing plot

BERKELEY — Police in Berkeley on Wednesday confirmed the current arrest of a 16-year-old boy who was actively recruiting different highschool college students to take part in a mass taking pictures and bombing at Berkeley Excessive College.

In a press release issued Wednesday, police mentioned they obtained a tip on Might 21 {that a} teen had tried to recruit different highschool college students to take part in a college taking pictures at Berkeley Excessive College that included explosives. After receiving the preliminary data, officers obtained a search warrant for the teenager’s residence and executed the warrant the next day. Police additionally organized for Berkeley’s Mobile Crisis Team to judge the teenager.

The search uncovered elements to explosives and assault rifles, a number of knives, and digital gadgets that could possibly be used to create further weapons. As members of the BPD Youth Providers Unit took over the investigation, detectives interviewed witnesses, reviewed the proof, collaborated with different legislation enforcement companions to acquire a warrant for the teenager’s arrest.

Police additionally labored with Berkeley Excessive College workers and communicated with Berkeley Unified College District officers to make them conscious of any important security data that may have an effect on Berkeley Excessive. On Monday afternoon, the teenager turned himself in to Berkeley police and was arrested on suspicion of possessing destructive device materials and threatening to commit a crime which will result in death or great bodily injury.



“We acknowledge the impression this information could have on our neighborhood. College security stays a excessive precedence for the Division,” the discharge mentioned. “As a part of that dedication, the Division has a College Useful resource Officer assigned to Berkeley Excessive College who commonly liaises with faculty and security personnel.”

Police mentioned the case stays beneath investigation. Anybody with details about the incident is requested to contact the Berkeley Police Division’s Youth Providers Unit at (510) 981-5715.