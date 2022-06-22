Teen arrested for attempted murder of teacher

A 16-year-old scholar was arrested for the attempted murder and sexual assault of their teacher, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department introduced on Friday.

Police officers arrived at Eldorado High School on Thursday after receiving stories of an injured teacher.

Investigators with the LVMPD Sexual Assault Section decided that the teacher was in her classroom when the teenage scholar got here in to speak about grades.

“At some point, the suspect got violent and began punching the victim and strangled her until she lost consciousness,” police stated.

The scholar fled the classroom after the assault, police stated. Another worker discovered the injured teacher and known as 911.

Investigators arrested the teenager at a house within the space “without incident.”

The scholar was booked right into a detention heart for attempted murder, sexual assault, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping, and theft. Prosecutors with the Clark County District Attorney’s Office will decide what prices the teenager faces in courtroom.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara stated he was “devastated” by news of the assault on one of the district’s lecturers.

“Our hearts are heavy because of the violence committed against her, and we pray for her full recovery,” Jara acknowledged.

The superintendent reiterated his earlier place that “violent acts, assaults, and bullying will not be tolerated and those who choose to engage in these activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

News of the assault comes as CCSD faces heightened scrutiny of its response to current violent incidents at faculties. Parents and lecturers have known as on the district to do extra to prevent violence and punish those who perpetrate it.

Principal Christina Brockett despatched an e mail to folks on Thursday notifying them that a workers member had been assaulted. In a brand new message to the varsity neighborhood on Friday, Brockett thanked the varsity workers “who helped respond to the terrible situation and helped a colleague in need.”

“We are doing everything possible to support our students, staff, and community,” she stated.

Brockett known as the assault “an isolated incident.”

“Eldorado is an amazing school with students and staff who are here to support each other,” she stated. “While it will take time, we will work through this and emerge a stronger Sundevil family.”

Officials with the varsity district and the Clark County Education Association had been on the college on Friday to speak with workers concerning the incident. Reporter Sean DeLancey will comply with this story and report the most recent information on 13 Action News at 5, 6 and 11 p.m.

Anyone with information about this assault is requested to contact the LVMPD Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. Anonymous suggestions may be made via Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on-line at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Read the total assertion from Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara under:

The security of each Clark County School District (CCSD) scholar and worker is our prime precedence. I’m devastated, and the CCSD household hurts for the teacher assaulted at Eldorado High School. Our hearts are heavy as a result of of the violence dedicated towards her, and we pray for her full restoration. As I’ve stated beforehand, “Violent acts, assaults, and bullying will not be tolerated in the Clark County School District, and those who choose to engage in these activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” While this incident is now within the arms of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, relaxation assured that this suspect shall be held to account for his actions. Let me say once more, unequivocally, violence is not going to be tolerated at Clark County Schools or towards our college students or workers.

Read the total assertion from Eldorado High School Principal Christina Brockett:

Eldorado household, The previous 24 hours have been a tough time for our college neighborhood. I wish to take a second to thank our workers who helped reply to the horrible scenario and helped a colleague in want. We are doing all the pieces doable to help our college students, workers, and neighborhood. I would like the Eldorado household to know that that is an remoted incident. The suspect was arrested, because of the fast work of CCSD Police. Eldorado is an incredible college with college students and workers who’re right here to help one another. While it would take time, we are going to work via this and emerge a stronger Sundevil household. Counseling assets can be found on campus as we speak and shall be obtainable to those that might want this help after Spring Break as properly. If you or somebody wants help or help throughout Spring Break, you might also contact: Connection Line: (702) 799-6632 to talk with a caring counselor or social employee from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Care Solace: caresolace.org [caresolace.org]

Mobile Crisis Response Team: (702) 486-7865

Nevada Crisis Line: (775) 784-8090

Additionally, Safe Voice is accessible to folks, college students, and lecturers 24 hours a day at www.safevoicenv.org [safevoicenv.org] or by calling (833) 216-7233.

