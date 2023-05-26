Teen boy dies after being shot | Houston, Texas crime

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a sad incident happened on Friday morning at an condominium advanced situated in east Harris County, Texas, the place a teenage boy was once shot and due to this fact died. The incident came about on Woodforest Boulevard, which is in shut proximity to Uvalde Road.

Upon receiving a decision in regards to the incident, deputies rushed to the condominium advanced and found out the teenager, who was once reportedly round 17 years previous, with a gunshot wound. Unfortunately, regardless of their very best efforts, the teenager was once pronounced lifeless on the scene.

At provide, the main points surrounding this tragedy are nonetheless unfolding and investigations are underway. Therefore, we can replace you with extra information because it turns into to be had.