Teen charged with homicide after chemical burns kill father

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan teenager accused of burning her father by throwing chemical substances on him final fall is going through a murder cost following his latest demise at a hospital.

Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 18, of Groveland Township in Oakland County was charged final 12 months with one rely of assault with intent to do nice bodily hurt lower than homicide and one rely of home violence.

Imirowicz was launched on bond, however after her father died of his burns this month she was taken again into custody and charged with murder, WDIV-TV reported.

She is being held on the Oakland County Jail. Courtroom information present Imirowicz faces a March 21 possible trigger listening to.

Authorities say Imirowicz created a harmful combination containing drain cleaner final October then throwing it on her father whom she left unconscious and alone at residence with burns throughout his physique.

A neighbor discovered Imirowicz’s father with chemical burns on his head, torso and extremities. He was taken to a hospital.

Police mentioned they discovered lye powder on the sofa the place the daddy had been discovered with burns.

The Related Press left a message Monday in search of remark from Imirowicz’s legal professional.