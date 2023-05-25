Teen found shot to death in San Bernardino County, California

Authorities are investigating after a youngster was once found shot to death in Highland on Tuesday.

The sufferer was once recognized as Cesar Pineda, 18, from Redlands, through the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies spoke back to an emergency name at the 26300 block of ninth Street round 6:19 p.m.

When government arrived, they found Pineda affected by a gunshot wound. Crews administered life-saving measures, however Pineda was once pronounced useless on the scene.

Man accused of tried sexual attack on aged lady in Ventura



The suspect stays at massive and no description was once equipped.

Details stay restricted and the occasions main up to the taking pictures stay underneath investigation.

Anyone with information about this example is requested to touch Deputy Charles Lopez at 909-890-4904. Anonymous guidelines can also be submitted to We-Tip at 800-782-7463 or on-line at wetip.com.