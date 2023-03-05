Teen hikers rescued after days stuck in California snowstorm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When his 17-year-old son and good friend headed off for a 10-day trek in the Southern California mountains, Cesar Ramirez stated he wasn’t too anxious. The teenagers had been avid hikers with plentiful meals in their backpacks, a tent and snowshoes, plus intensive coaching and aspirations to sign up for the army.

But when the snow started pummeling the mountains east of Los Angeles by way of the foot-load and Ramirez misplaced touch with them via a monitoring app, he known as the San Bernardino County sheriff’s division. They dispatched a helicopter to the men’ ultimate identified location, adopted their foot tracks and noticed and rescued them. By then, Ramirez’s son had misplaced his jacket to the wind, and their tent had damaged, the daddy stated.





“They’ve told us, ‘We were already convinced we were going to die,’ ” stated Ramirez, of Cypress, California.

The dramatic rescue got here as California has struggled to dig out citizens in mountain communities from up to 10 toes (3 meters) of snow after back-to-back storms battered the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared states of emergency in 13 counties together with San Bernardino County, the place the large blizzard has closed roads, brought about energy outages, collapsed roofs and trapped residents in their properties for days.

San Bernardino County sheriff ’s Sgt. John Scalise said the boys were slightly hypothermic and lucky to be alive after huddling together for three nights to stay warm. He said they were well-prepared for the hike but not for the massive amounts of snow. “They knew there was weather. But I don’t think they expected the amount,” he said.

In a separate rescue operation further north in Inyo County, a man was found waving inside his partly snow-covered vehicle Thursday after the California Highway Patrol identified a cellphone ping linked to him and sent out a helicopter crew. He drove out from the community of Big Pine and was last heard from on Feb. 24, sheriff’s authorities in the county on the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada said in a statement.

Another sturdy hurricane dumped extra snow Saturday on Northern California mountain communities, and a iciness hurricane caution used to be in impact via early Monday, consistent with the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

In Southern California’s San Bernardino Mountains, government had been operating to transparent roads and distribute meals, water and blankets to snow-battered citizens whilst the Red Cross has arrange a safe haven at a neighborhood highschool. There is a slight likelihood of snow showers in the area on Sunday, consistent with the National Weather Service in San Diego.

Authorities have stated some citizens may well be shut in for another week as a result of the demanding situations in clearing out such a lot snow.

Katy Curtis, who lives in the San Bernardino mountain group of Crestline, stated she hiked with snowshoes for 5 miles (8 kilometers) to get a can of gas to a circle of relatives trapped in their area to gasoline a generator.

“I’m healthy, so I just thought, well, I can walk, and I did. But it was probably the longest day of my life,” stated Curtis, including the circle of relatives had any individual with scientific wishes. Cars are totally buried, and snow is piled as much as the roof of her house. Curtis stated.

“We’re just all so exhausted in every way,” she stated.