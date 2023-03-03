Teen rapper charged after writing song about murder, Florida deputies say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — The sheriff’s workplace in Polk County, Florida, says a 19-year-old “self-proclaimed rapper” has been charged with first-degree homicide.

In a news convention Thursday, Sheriff Grady Judd stated La’Darion Chandler used to be charged with the taking pictures dying of 33-year-old John McGhee on Dec. 17, 2022.





The rate comes after Chandler used to be accused of pointing a gun at anyone on the Secret Cove subdivision in Lakeland on Feb. 22. While being held with out bond within the Polk County Jail, investigators stated witness interviews and guidelines from the group hooked up him to final 12 months’s taking pictures.

The taking pictures sufferer belonged to a rival gang, consistent with the sheriff’s workplace. He died from his accidents on Jan. 9.

“Our crime is at a 51-year low, and our violent crime was down last year. Shootings like this one don’t represent what’s going on all over Polk County,” Judd stated. “But there is a problem with very young gangsters shooting at each other — a problem that we aim to solve. The suspects in shootings like this one aren’t even supposed to have guns.”

Judd stated Chandler discussed the alleged homicide in a rap song. “Only the shooter would have known he shot the guy in the back,” Judd stated, referencing probably the most lyrics.

Deputies searched Chandler’s house and located ammo in a duffel bag, however didn’t in finding the gun used within the alleged crimes. Heartland Crime Stoppers is providing a $5,000 praise to any person who with information that might assist legislation enforcement find it.

“We will pay $5,000 to recover the gun used in this homicide. Contact Heartland Crime Stoppers: we get the gun, and you get a whole lot of cash,” Judd stated.

Chandler has been charged with first diploma homicide, antisocial in ownership of a firearm and annoyed attack with a dangerous weapon.