Teen shot outside Des Moines school faces long recovery

DES MOINES, Iowa — An 18-year-old pupil who was shot within the head in a capturing outdoors a Des Moines college that killed one teen and injured one other is making what her household and docs say is a exceptional restoration.

Kemery Ortega was rushed into emergency surgical procedure on March 7 after the capturing at East Excessive Faculty, her mother and father instructed the Des Moines Register, and docs warned her household that her prognosis did not look good.

13 hours after the surgical procedure, she opened her eyes and waved at her mom, Miriam Montiel Téllez.

“It’s really a miracle,” Montiel Téllez mentioned. “That’s what the nurses and docs name her right here, too. As a result of she is.”

Docs mentioned Ortega would possibly wrestle with speech, reminiscence loss or persona adjustments as a result of her accidents. However Montiel Téllez mentioned Ortega is talking and writing usually, each in Spanish and English, and strolling when she has the power to take action.

Ortega remembers being in a automobile along with her good friend, ready for her father to select her up from college early, Montiel Téllez mentioned. She additionally remembers the voice of her good friend calling her identify and the voices of the paramedics earlier than dropping consciousness. Her subsequent reminiscence was of waking up within the hospital, Ortega’s mom mentioned.

The capturing occurred outdoors the college, injuring one other pupil — a 16-year-old woman — and killing 15-year-old Jose David Lopez, of Des Moines, who was not a pupil. Police have mentioned Lopez was the supposed goal of the capturing. Six youngsters ranging in age from 14 to 17 have every been charged with first-degree homicide and two counts of tried homicide within the capturing.

It was one more capturing at a faculty within the U.S., which has seen heated debate over tighter restrictions on weapons, however little in the best way of laws to take action. Requested Wednesday whether or not the Des Moines college capturing ought to result in consideration of stricter gun legal guidelines for Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds mentioned that many of the weapons used within the capturing had been accessed illegally.

Reynolds, a Republican, mentioned the main focus must be on why the teenage shooters weren’t at school.

“I believe that’s the place we have to focus. Let’s determine how we get these children at school, get them the schooling that they want and set them up to achieve success and never set them up for jail or a lifetime of crime,” Reynolds mentioned at a press convention.

As for Ortega, she has loads of restoration forward of her. She stays in loads of ache, having been intubated twice, and secretions in her lungs have made it laborious for her to swallow, Montiel Téllez mentioned, so she remains to be being fed by a feeding tube. Nevertheless, the swelling in her mind is lowering and he or she’s enhancing shortly, Montiel Téllez mentioned.

“Kemery is powerful — very very robust,” mentioned her father, Reyes Ortega.