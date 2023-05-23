Teen survives shark attack in New Jersey

A 15-year-old surfer was attacked by a shark off the Jersey Shore on Sunday afternoon. Maggie Drozdowski, a dancer and surfer, was surfing with her friend when a big wave knocked her off her board and a shark grabbed her foot. She fought to get free and eventually made it back to shore where she required multiple stitches for her injury. Despite the attack, Drozdowski remains optimistic and plans to continue enjoying the beach this summer, but will be staying out of the water. Experts note that shark attacks are extremely rare and urge all beachgoers to exercise caution.



