Teenager arrested, accused of threatening to kill Florida detective

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida police need to cost a Virginia teen with tried homicide.

They caught him when he was on his means to central Florida after he made threats towards an Orlando household and cops, authorities mentioned.

In a chase with Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, the teenager reached speeds of 100 miles an hour.

“I’m going to come down there and kill all of you, be afraid,” the teenager allegedly mentioned in a menace taken on the Orlando Police Communications Center on Saturday.

Then the teenager allegedly left the next voicemail for a detective who’s working a case the place he is accused of sharing inappropriate materials with an area 13-year-old lady.

“God has commanded me to kill. I will end your life. Could be within a week, could be within several years.”

Police mentioned the teenager and the lady met on-line.

“His intent was to also harm the detective, then take the 13-year-old. Very very disturbing and articulate about how he was going to go about doing this,” Chief Orlando Rolon mentioned.

On Wednesday, investigators realized the teenager took his mother or father’s automobile and was driving to Florida.

He was in the end caught when a trooper spun him out south of Jacksonville on I-95.

“We thought he was such a threat to society in general, not just to law enforcement, but to everybody, so we had to take him out now,” mentioned FHP Major Chris Blackmon.

Orlando Police will search an tried homicide cost towards the 16-year-old.

“He stole a vehicle, he started driving down here, he made his intentions very clear what he intended to do. So those actions, we don’t have to wait until somebody actually tries to kill somebody physically in front of them before we can file a charge, absolutely not,” Lt. Frank Chisari mentioned.

Detectives mentioned this disturbing case drives dwelling the purpose of why it is so necessary for folks to know who your baby is speaking with on-line, and what they’re speaking about.

“We believe he is an imminent threat, an imminent danger to the city of Orlando,” Chisari mentioned.

Police additionally mentioned the teenager had a pipe in his automobile and had researched how to make a pipe bomb.

He’s presently being held in Saint Johns County.