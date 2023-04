On Scene Media



An adolescent used to be significantly injured overdue Monday in a shooting in north Houston that ended when his Buick crashed right into a parked automobile in a subdivision driveway, officers stated.

Officers round 8:20 p.m. spoke back to a significant crash in the 800 block of Forest Ivy Lane, Lt. J.P. Horelica of the Houston Police Department advised On Scene journalists. They discovered a 17-year-old have been shot in the top. He used to be taken to a health center in critical situation.