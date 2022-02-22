Oklahoma Trending News

Teenager recovering after accidental shooting

February 22, 2022
Al Lindsey
OKLAHOMA CITY () – Authorities say a teenager is recovering after accidentally being shot in the leg.

On Monday, Oklahoma City police and emergency crews were called to The Warwick, located near N.W. Expressway and May Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that one person had already been taken to a nearby hospital after being shot.

Officials say a 15-year-old was accidentally shot, but they have not released any other details about the incident.

Fortunately, he is expected to make a full recovery.



