Courtesy of Metro Video Services



A young person used to be fatally shot early Friday while sitting on the balcony of an rental in northeast Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies round 2:45 a.m. replied to a capturing in the 13000 block of Woodforest Boulevard, the place they discovered a youngster with a gunshot wound, Gonzalez stated. He used to be pronounced lifeless on the scene. The teen’s age has now not been showed, however deputies consider he’s 17.