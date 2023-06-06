Teenager tried to hire hitman to kill 7-year-old, Iowa police say

A 17-year-old in western Iowa has been charged with solicitation to commit murder after allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old child, according to affiliate KCCI-TV and the Des Moines Register, citing local authorities.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, the accused teenager submitted the child’s personal information, including their name, address, and identifying details, to the website rentahitman.com. However, “Rent-a-Hitman” is a parody site with fake testimonials, a request form, and a job application for aspiring hitmen, as reported by News.

Police identified the child targeted and the suspect after the website’s administrator forwarded the Iowa teen’s request to authorities. An undercover officer made contact with the accused teenager on Friday morning and confirmed that the suspect wanted the child killed. The teenager was arrested that same afternoon. Additional evidence from the teenager’s cellphone led authorities to believe the threat was credible, but neither the child nor their family members were harmed and were unaware of any potential threat.

The teenager is facing a felony charge for solicitation to commit murder and is being held in the Cherokee YES Center, according to police. Similar to “Rent-a-Hitman,” other fake websites offering similar services exist on the dark web. On the other hand, federal authorities recently filed a criminal complaint in Knoxville against a Tennessee woman for trying to hire a hitman to kill the wife of a man she met on the dating app Match.com, using the dark web hosted site “Online Killers Market,” as reported by affiliate WVLT.