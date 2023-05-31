Teens arrested in connection to assault of U.S. Marines that was caught on camera

Several teenagers have been arrested for assaulting three U.S. Marines in San Clemente, California. The incident occurred on Friday night at the San Clemente Pier and the footage of the attack has gone viral on social media. Two of the Marines were injured and declined to be taken to the hospital, while the third was assaulted. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has arrested four juvenile boys and a juvenile girl in connection to the assault. The suspects have been taken to Orange County Juvenile Hall for assault with a non-firearm deadly weapon. Due to the suspects being under the age of 18, no further information about them has been released at this time. However, according to San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan, nine juveniles have been charged in connection to the beating. Footage of the incident shows the Marines being surrounded by a large group of teenagers who proceeded to assault them after being asked to stop setting off fireworks. The investigation into the case is still ongoing.



