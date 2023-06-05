Teens create mural to reflect relationship between south, west sides of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A neighborhood mural undertaking in San Antonio has native teenagers remodeling a construction into a colourful canvas this summer season. San Anto Cultural Arts, a cultural arts group, is spearheading the youth-led initiative.

Cassidy Fritts, neighborhood mural and public artwork coordinator for San Anto Cultural Arts, stated, “For this project, we brought teens together from the west and south side of San Antonio to design a mural talking about the relationships between the two sides of town.”

Located close to Zarzamora Street and Buena Vista Street, the mural marks San Anto Cultural Arts’ 62nd neighborhood mural undertaking. Through conferences, native teenagers had the chance to pay attention from citizens about what makes their communities distinctive and particular.

According to Kye Blackburn, a scholar at Lanier High School, “It gives me a good feeling in my heart that we are doing something good for them.” The vivid colours at the mural are impressed via companies discovered on each the west and south aspect of the town.

Fritts additional defined, “It’s definitely a chance to celebrate who we see, what we see and how the south and west sides, they may be different sides of town, but they are not different as people.”

Teens concerned within the mural undertaking have advanced other ability units all over the method, reminiscent of “leading the community meetings, talking to people, and getting out of their comfort zone,” as Fritts shared. Blackburn additionally discussed, “Being able to be involved in this has encouraged me to do more, go out more, and get involved with people.”

The neighborhood mural undertaking is a wonderful instance of how artwork can deliver folks nearer in combination and have fun range whilst strengthening neighborhood bonds.

