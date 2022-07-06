Teens Have Triple the Odds of Misusing Marijuana Compared to Adults | Healthiest Communities Health News



By Dennis Thompson HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, July 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In one more report that illustrates the risks pot poses to the younger, growing mind, a brand new British examine finds youngsters are more likely than adults to develop an dependancy to marijuana.

“We found that teenagers are three and a half times more likely to have severe cannabis use disorder, which is essentially cannabis addiction,” mentioned lead researcher Will Lawn, a lecturer in dependancy psychology with King’s College London. “That’s a very important harm which teenagers should be informed of.”

However, marijuana use didn’t seem to trigger another harms to the teenage mind, his crew discovered.

“Teenagers weren’t extra weak to associations between hashish and depression, anxiety or psychotic-like symptoms, nor were they more sensitive to the associations with cognitive impairment in memory or impulsivity domains,” Lawn mentioned.

The drawback will possible worsen: As pot has been legalized in additional U.S states, teen use has risen roughly 20%, one California study urged.

For this newest examine, Lawn and his colleagues recruited 274 folks, together with 76 youngsters (aged 16 and 17) who used pot one to seven days per week. Cannabis customers in the examine toked up 4 days per week, on common.

All members stuffed out questionnaires generally used to assess signs of psychological well being issues, and the youngsters’ responses had been in contrast to grownup pot customers in addition to each teenagers and adults who used pot little or no or by no means.

The members stuffed out questionnaires in 5 separate periods over 12 months.

The researchers had suspected that pot might need critical detrimental results on the teenage mind, since improvement in necessary mind areas continues to be happening at that age.

The identical mind receptors that reply to THC — the chemical in pot that causes intoxication — are concerned in mind improvement, “so you would be more likely to see negative impacts on mental health and cognitive function,” Lawn mentioned.

The investigators discovered that half the teenagers in the examine had six or extra signs for hashish use dysfunction, which certified them as having a extreme dysfunction.

The outcomes make sense, given what is thought about mind improvement, mentioned Linda Richter, vice chairman of prevention analysis and evaluation for the Partnership to End Addiction.

“The brain adapts to the presence of the drug as it’s developing, making addiction to marijuana as well as to other addictive substances more likely during this life stage,” Richter mentioned.

“Compounding the risk is that the parts of the brain that are more fully developed in adolescence are those responsible for seeking out new experiences and being influenced by one’s peers, but the parts that are not yet fully developed are those responsible for controlling impulses and reining in risky or potentially harmful behaviors,” she added.

“That’s why early use of marijuana significantly increases the risk of substance use problems. In fact, use at a young age is one of the strongest predictors of developing addiction to the drug,” Richter continued.

Parents must be conscious of this dependancy threat and have a frank dialogue with their teenagers about it, Richter and Lawn mentioned.

“Many parents still believe that the marijuana that teens are using today is no more harmful than the marijuana they may have smoked when they were teenagers. But the potency of marijuana has quadrupled over the past couple of decades and the concentration of THC is far higher in today’s products, especially in vapes and edibles, than it was in the past,” Richter mentioned.

“Parents should inform themselves about the ways kids use marijuana, the unique risks of edibles and vapes, the fact that driving after using marijuana or with someone who has used is dangerous, and the fact that it’s hard to know the THC dose and what contaminants might be in marijuana products,” Richter pressured.

