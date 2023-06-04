Teens were robbed during meetup to purchase PlayStation, SAPD says; 1 arrested

(*1*)

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old named Kievon Jamile Adamson is going through fees after two youngsters were robbed during a meetup to purchase a PlayStation sport console. According to San Antonio police data, Adamson was once charged with two counts of annoyed theft for the incident that came about on Wednesday at an condo complicated within the 2500 block of NE Loop 410, close to Perrin Beitel.

The San Antonio police stated that two youngsters went to the complicated to meet any individual they believed was once promoting a PlayStation. One of the sufferers discovered the PlayStation on Facebook Marketplace and requested a pal to accompany them to the meetup. An arrest warrant affidavit states that when the sufferers arrived on the complicated, they met with the intended dealer, who was once now not named within the affidavit, and Adamson within the automobile parking space. The sufferers then agreed to stroll to the condo so they might check out the device prior to they purchased it.

Once they reached the condo door, the vendor and Adamson pulled out guns and demanded the sufferers’ assets. The sufferers complied out of worry, and the suspects fled, in accordance to the police.

The affidavit states that every other identical theft had came about not too long ago, and that incident was once being investigated by means of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The condo complicated was once ready to give you the police with the names of the suspects, the affidavit added.

Adamson could also be going through separate fees of prison mischief and unauthorized use of a car from an incident that came about in February. His bond is lately set at $100,000.

