Tekashi 6ix9ines’ alleged gym attackers arrested

Three men were arrested Thursday in connection with last week’s attack of Tekashi 6ix9ine at a Florida gym. In an update shared on Twitter, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced that suspects Rafael Medina, Jr., Octavious Medina and Anthony Maldonado were located and were being booked/processed into the Palm Beach County Jail.

Tekashi, born Daniel Hernandez, was allegedly attacked at an LA Fitness gym on March 21 following “an altercation inside the business between several individuals,” the Sheriff’s Office previously said. He was then transported to a hospital, where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

His attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ he’s going to get his client some protection.

According to People, in early 2019, Tekashi pleaded guilty to nine charges, including racketeering, drug trafficking and firearm offenses, in relation to his involvement with the Nine Trey Bloods gang. He faced 47 years behind bars, but TMZ reports his sentence was commuted in 2020 after he cooperated with authorities to get his associates in jail.