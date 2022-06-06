Tell a California College Student to Apply for a $10,000 Stipend

By Tanu Henry, California Black Media

California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday and different schooling advocates across the state are encouraging school college students to use for monetary help via the Californians for All School Corps program.

Over the subsequent two years, 6,500 California college students who qualify will obtain stipends of $10,000 every year to pay for school bills. In return, the scholars will likely be required to take part in group service tasks tackling points associated to local weather change, schooling, meals insecurity and extra.

Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced in January that the state was investing $146 million within the work service effort that his workplace says would assist low-income college students graduate on time and with much less debt. Chosen college students may also obtain tutorial credit score for the work they do of their communities.

“College students are graduating with crippling debt. This service and profession growth program helps create a debt-free school pathway whereas selling service. If you’re keen to serve your group and provides again in a significant means, we’re going to enable you pay for school,” stated Fryday.

Fryday, who Newsom appointed in 2019 to supervise volunteering, civic engagement and repair initiatives in California, was talking on the launch of the “School Corps” program in Merced earlier this month.

Officers from the College of California Merced, California State College Stanislaus, and California State College Fresno joined Fryday on the kickoff occasion.

“This can be a win-win-win: Serving to to pay for school, gaining helpful work expertise, and having a significant affect in your group,” Fryday continued.

Universities throughout the state will collaborate with native authorities, group service organizations and non-profits to assign college students to tasks which are priorities of their area.

The School Corps program is being launched at a time Newsom is initiating a number of applications organized to handle skyrocketing inflation as Californians recuperate from financial challenges introduced on by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

On Could 12, Newsom introduced an $18.1 billion package deal with reduction funding in tax refunds, childcare help, a minimal wage enhance, assist with utility payments, medical health insurance subsidies, stimulus funds for well being care employees, and extra.

“We enacted probably the most complete financial stimulus program within the nation final 12 months, getting billions in rapid reduction to thousands and thousands of Californians. However many of us are nonetheless struggling, particularly with excessive prices on account of inflation, so we’re leveraging this historic surplus to get a refund into the pockets of Californians,” stated Newsom when he introduced the reduction package deal.

“This inflation reduction package deal will assist offset the upper prices that Californians are going through proper now and supply help to these nonetheless recovering from the pandemic,” the governor continued.

The School Corps program requires college students to finish 450 hours of group service over the course of the varsity 12 months to obtain the funding.

“The School Corps initiative isn’t solely an necessary means for California to indicate that it values the efforts of our college students, but additionally one other important development in serving to extra college students full school with out monetary stressors that may comply with them into their early careers,” stated Juan Sánchez Muñoz, College of California Merced Chancellor.

To use, go to https://www.californiavolunteers.ca.gov/californiansforall-college-corps-for-college-students/.

Tell a California College Student to Apply for a $10,000 Stipend



