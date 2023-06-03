Temecula Valley school board votes to reject new social studies curriculum over Harvey Milk inclusion

TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) — A Temecula Valley school board assembly final month led to frustration for educators and neighborhood contributors in attendance.

“You’re now not certified! You’re now not certified!’ shouted one target market member on the board.

The frustration used to be over the 3-2 vote opposing the adoption of new social studies curriculum for Temecula Valley Unified School District basic colleges. The resolution may go away 11,397 scholars with no textbook subsequent yr.

“We’ve never experienced this before. I’ve never heard of a top performing district or any district say you know what we are going to withhold these materials,” stated Edgar Diaz, the president of the Temecula Valley Educator Association.

School board contributors, Dr. Joseph Komrosky, Jennifer Wiersma and Danny Gonzalez hostile the inclusion of homosexual rights activist Harvey Milk within the supplemental subject material utilized by academics, even if Milk isn’t within the 4th grade textbook himself.

Milk, who used to be one of the most first opening homosexual elected officers within the nation, used to be assassinated whilst serving at the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

The 3 board contributors have been elected final yr with the backing of the conservative Inland Empire Family Pac.

“I don’t want my 3rd grader studying an LGBTQ issue . I don’t want them going into gender ideology,” stated Board Member Jennifer Wiersma.

The social studies curriculum used to be vetted through 47 Temecula Valley academics who taught the fabric in 18 basic colleges as a part of a pilot program this previous yr. The subject material, which may be authorized through the California Department of Education, will change old-fashioned textbooks.

“It was piloted, we followed every policy, and procedures. The options were out there for parents. Thirteen-hundred family’s kids learned from this curriculum. We did not receive any complaints,” stated Board Member Allison Barclay, who voted to approve the new curriculum.

The 3 member majority additionally cited the loss of parental enter for opposing the curriculum. According to officers on the assembly, Temecula Valley Unified School District and all 18 of the school websites did check out to solicit enter from oldsters with a survey, however lower than a dozen spoke back it.

“Parents didn’t respond. Whose fault is it that parents didn’t respond? It’s their fault. Not our fault and not the teacher’s fault,” stated School Board Member Steven Schwartz.

Schwartz and Barclay voted to approve the new curriculum noting the present books have been not in print and didn’t meet the Fair Act requirements. They additionally warned failing to approve the new social studies curriculum would put the school board in violation of the Williams Act, which calls for scholars to have equivalent get right of entry to to school fabrics.

Eyewitness News reached out to board President Dr. Joseph Komorosky, who didn’t resolution our request for a remark.

Temecula Valley Unified School District launched this observation:

“The district is lately extending the window for viewing and comments on textbook fabrics that have been piloted and advisable through our academics. We will proceed to accumulate further neighborhood and dad or mum comments for the board. At this time, we don’t seem to be taking a look at adjustments with the writer since TCI is a CDE authorized curriculum that complies with the FAIR Act. TCI may be our authorized Social Studies textbook on the center school degree. We are running with TCI and our pilot academics to supply further dad or mum/neighborhood nights to proportion the fabrics once more and provide a chance for added questions. We need to make certain that oldsters and neighborhood contributors have as a lot information as conceivable and are ready to supply much more comments.

We also are running with the Riverside County Office of Education and CDE to discover subsequent steps if the curriculum isn’t followed. Our objective is to make sure we’re compliant with the Williams Act and make sure the top quality instruction for college students in TVUSD continues.”

In the intervening time, the Temecula Valley Educator Association and district are doing what they are able to to deal with one of the most problems.

“The district has now reopened the survey so that way they can capture more input from parents,” stated Diaz.

On June 6 and June 13, Temecula Valley Educator Association will hold rallies in support of adopting the new social studies curriculum.