Temperatures on the rise Updated: 6:53 PM CST Feb 12, 2022



Hide Transcript

Show Transcript

I’m ko cio. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates, Thanks for tuning on to ko cio dot com. Or the mobile app. For look at your forecast as we head overnight. Tonight it will be another cold one. Temperatures falling below 30. For the most part, you’re looking at a lot of twenties out there around the state. Clear skies also that northerly winds still at about 10 MPH now. Tomorrow morning on your sunday, the first few hours we’ll be on the cold side. You’ll still need that jacket. But by mid to late morning things really warming up pretty fast. And then by the afternoon fifties we’re actually going to be around 10 degrees warmer tomorrow on your sunday than what we were for today on saturday sunshine will also make it feel pretty comfortable outside to winds out of the north 10 to 15 MPH I think afternoon. A little bit more breezy wind gusts closer to about 20 MPH for those of you in western Oklahoma. So here’s a look at these high temperatures for your sunday. Everyone is going to be in the fifties, mid fifties for a good portion of the state. I think some of our friends though further into western southern Oklahoma might even see a few sixties out there, still a decent amount of sunshine, all sunny skies and that winds still out of the north. Now be sure to stay tuned to ko CIO tomorrow morning on your sunday and we’ll have an update on the severe storms that are going to be possible for Wednesday. Okay, mm hmm. Right