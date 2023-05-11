Temple, Texas News | Sewage overflow affecting Williamson Creek

The City of Temple in Texas has introduced its tracking of a sanitary sewer overflow happening on May 11 because of constant rainfall and an influence outage. The overflow impacted Williamson Creek, leading to an overflown discharge of greater than 100,000 gallons from the sanitary sewer situated close to the intersection of Adams Avenue and North fiftieth Street.

The town has been actively concerned with disinfecting and casting off all chlorine leaked in by means of the release to forestall additional air pollution of the creek. Crews have taken important steps to prevent the drift of the release and mitigate the affect of sanitary sewer overflow.

The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has additionally won notification in regards to the incident with a purpose to take important movements.

Stay hooked up for the most recent replace, as 6 News will file it once imaginable.

