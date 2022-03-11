Temple vs. Tulane: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who’s Enjoying

Tulane @ Temple

Common Season Information: Tulane 13-14; Temple 17-11

The Tulane Inexperienced Wave and the Temple Owls are set to conflict at three p.m. ET March 11 at Dickies Enviornment within the second spherical of the American Athletic Convention Event. The Owls will probably be strutting in after a win whereas Tulane will probably be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Inexperienced Wave have been inside hanging distance however could not shut the hole on Sunday as they fell 74-68 to the SMU Mustangs. Guard Jadan Coleman (19 factors) was the highest scorer for Tulane.

In the meantime, Temple made straightforward work of the South Florida Bulls on Sunday and carried off a 75-47 victory. Temple can attribute a lot of their success to protect Damian Dunn, who had 27 factors and 5 assists together with 9 rebounds.

When the 2 groups final met earlier within the common season, Tulane was within the race however needed to accept second with a 75-70 end. Can they avenge their loss, or is historical past doomed to repeat itself? We’ll quickly discover out.

When: Friday at three p.m. ET

Friday at three p.m. ET The place: Dickies Enviornment — Fort Price, Texas

Dickies Enviornment — Fort Price, Texas TV: ESPN2

Collection Historical past

Temple have received ten out of their final 14 video games towards Tulane.