Temple vs. Tulane: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Tulane @ Temple
Common Season Information: Tulane 13-14; Temple 17-11
What to Know
The Tulane Inexperienced Wave and the Temple Owls are set to conflict at three p.m. ET March 11 at Dickies Enviornment within the second spherical of the American Athletic Convention Event. The Owls will probably be strutting in after a win whereas Tulane will probably be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Inexperienced Wave have been inside hanging distance however could not shut the hole on Sunday as they fell 74-68 to the SMU Mustangs. Guard Jadan Coleman (19 factors) was the highest scorer for Tulane.
In the meantime, Temple made straightforward work of the South Florida Bulls on Sunday and carried off a 75-47 victory. Temple can attribute a lot of their success to protect Damian Dunn, who had 27 factors and 5 assists together with 9 rebounds.
When the 2 groups final met earlier within the common season, Tulane was within the race however needed to accept second with a 75-70 end. Can they avenge their loss, or is historical past doomed to repeat itself? We’ll quickly discover out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at three p.m. ET
- The place: Dickies Enviornment — Fort Price, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- On-line streaming: fuboTV (Attempt without cost. Regional restrictions could apply.)
- Observe: CBS Sports App
Collection Historical past
Temple have received ten out of their final 14 video games towards Tulane.
- Feb 27, 2022 – Temple 75 vs. Tulane 70
- Feb 12, 2022 – Tulane 92 vs. Temple 83
- Jan 31, 2021 – Tulane 81 vs. Temple 64
- Jan 16, 2021 – Temple 65 vs. Tulane 57
- Feb 12, 2020 – Temple 72 vs. Tulane 68
- Jan 11, 2020 – Tulane 65 vs. Temple 51
- Mar 03, 2019 – Temple 80 vs. Tulane 69
- Feb 02, 2019 – Temple 75 vs. Tulane 67
- Mar 08, 2018 – Temple 82 vs. Tulane 77
- Feb 04, 2018 – Temple 83 vs. Tulane 76
- Dec 28, 2017 – Tulane 85 vs. Temple 75
- Feb 25, 2017 – Temple 86 vs. Tulane 76
- Jan 31, 2017 – Temple 79 vs. Tulane 71
- Mar 06, 2016 – Temple 64 vs. Tulane 56
