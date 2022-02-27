Temple vs. Tulane: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who’s Playing
Tulane @ Temple
Current Records: Tulane 12-13; Temple 15-10
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Temple Owls are heading back home. The Owls and the Tulane Green Wave will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Liacouras Center. Temple is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
On Thursday, Temple lost to the Memphis Tigers on the road by a decisive 78-64 margin. Guard Tai Strickland wasn’t much of a difference maker for Temple; Strickland finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Tulane received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 81-67 to the Houston Cougars. Tulane got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jalen Cook (19), forward Kevin Cross (16), guard Jaylen Forbes (13), and guard Sion James (13).
The Owls are now 15-10 while the Green Wave sit at 12-13. Temple is 5-4 after losses this season, Tulane 7-4.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Liacouras Center — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Temple have won nine out of their last 13 games against Tulane.
- Feb 12, 2022 – Tulane 92 vs. Temple 83
- Jan 31, 2021 – Tulane 81 vs. Temple 64
- Jan 16, 2021 – Temple 65 vs. Tulane 57
- Feb 12, 2020 – Temple 72 vs. Tulane 68
- Jan 11, 2020 – Tulane 65 vs. Temple 51
- Mar 03, 2019 – Temple 80 vs. Tulane 69
- Feb 02, 2019 – Temple 75 vs. Tulane 67
- Mar 08, 2018 – Temple 82 vs. Tulane 77
- Feb 04, 2018 – Temple 83 vs. Tulane 76
- Dec 28, 2017 – Tulane 85 vs. Temple 75
- Feb 25, 2017 – Temple 86 vs. Tulane 76
- Jan 31, 2017 – Temple 79 vs. Tulane 71
- Mar 06, 2016 – Temple 64 vs. Tulane 56
