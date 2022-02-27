Temple vs. Tulane: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who’s Playing

Tulane @ Temple

Current Records: Tulane 12-13; Temple 15-10

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Temple Owls are heading back home. The Owls and the Tulane Green Wave will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Liacouras Center. Temple is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

On Thursday, Temple lost to the Memphis Tigers on the road by a decisive 78-64 margin. Guard Tai Strickland wasn’t much of a difference maker for Temple; Strickland finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Tulane received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 81-67 to the Houston Cougars. Tulane got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jalen Cook (19), forward Kevin Cross (16), guard Jaylen Forbes (13), and guard Sion James (13).

The Owls are now 15-10 while the Green Wave sit at 12-13. Temple is 5-4 after losses this season, Tulane 7-4.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Temple have won nine out of their last 13 games against Tulane.