Tempur Sealy to buy Mattress Firm for about $4 billion, company says

Mattress Firm, the biggest bed store within the United States, is being obtained through bed massive Tempur Sealy for roughly $4 billion in money and shares. The company expects the purchase to be finished through the second one part of 2024, and after that, Mattress Firm will function as a separate trade unit inside Tempur Sealy’s better company. “We are excited by the long-term growth prospects for our global vertically integrated Company,” mentioned Tempur Sealy’s Chairman and CEO Scott Thompson.
According to the news free up, Mattress Firm has over 2,000 brick-and-mortar retail outlets and an e-commerce web page, and when blended with Tempur Sealy, the 2 corporations may have round 3,000 retail outlets and 30 e-commerce platforms in over 100 nations. The acquisition will simplify the buying procedure for shoppers, make bigger the choice of trade channels the company can function thru, and streamline operations.
