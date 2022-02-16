Front Page Sports

Ten legislators honored with OKFB Champion award

February 16, 2022
Al Lindsey
Ten Oklahoma legislators were honored with the 2021 Oklahoma Farm Bureau Champion award at the organization’s annual leadership conference Feb. 15 in Oklahoma City. 

The award is presented to state lawmakers who serve as exemplary advocates for Oklahoma agriculture, going above and beyond for the state’s farmers and ranchers during the 2021 legislative session. 

“Decisions made at the state Capitol have a lasting effect on the way Oklahoma farmers and ranchers raise crops and livestock,” said Rodd Moesel, OKFB president. “We are thankful for lawmakers who understand the rural way of life and stand up for agriculture in our state.”  

The 2021 award recipients include House Speaker Charles McCall, Atoka; Rep. Ryan Martinez, Edmond; Rep. Dell Kerbs, Shawnee; Rep. Carl Newton, Cherokee; Rep. John Pfeiffer, Orlando; Sen. Greg Treat, Oklahoma City; Sen. Darcy Jech, Kingfisher; Sen. Lonnie Paxton, Tuttle; Sen. Frank Simpson, Springer; and Sen. Zack Taylor, Seminole. 

Champion award winners were nominated by county Farm Bureau members and the OKFB board of directors. Award recipients received a plaque in recognition of their service to agriculture and rural Oklahoma. 

Sen. Greg Treat (left) receives a 2021 Oklahoma Farm Bureau Champion Award from OKFB President Rodd Moesel.

Sen. Darcy Jech receives a 2021 Oklahoma Farm Bureau Champion Award from OKFB President Rodd Moesel.

Sen. Lonnie Paxton receives a 2021 Oklahoma Farm Bureau Champion Award from OKFB President Rodd Moesel.

Rep. Frank Simpson receives a 2021 Oklahoma Farm Bureau Champion Award from OKFB President Rodd Moesel.

Sen. Zach Taylor receives a 2021 Oklahoma Farm Bureau Champion Award from OKFB President Rodd Moesel.

Rep. Charles McCall receives a 2021 Oklahoma Farm Bureau Champion Award from OKFB President Rodd Moesel.

Rep. Dell Kerbs receives a 2021 Oklahoma Farm Bureau Champion Award from OKFB President Rodd Moesel.

Rep. Ryan Martinez receives a 2021 Oklahoma Farm Bureau Champion Award from OKFB President Rodd Moesel.

Rep. Carl Newton receives a 2021 Oklahoma Farm Bureau Champion Award from OKFB President Rodd Moesel.

Rep. John Pfeiffer receives a 2021 Oklahoma Farm Bureau Champion Award from OKFB President Rodd Moesel.

