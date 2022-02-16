Ten legislators honored with OKFB Champion award

Ten Oklahoma legislators were honored with the 2021 Oklahoma Farm Bureau Champion award at the organization’s annual leadership conference Feb. 15 in Oklahoma City.
The award is presented to state lawmakers who serve as exemplary advocates for Oklahoma agriculture, going above and beyond for the state’s farmers and ranchers during the 2021 legislative session.
“Decisions made at the state Capitol have a lasting effect on the way Oklahoma farmers and ranchers raise crops and livestock,” said Rodd Moesel, OKFB president. “We are thankful for lawmakers who understand the rural way of life and stand up for agriculture in our state.”
The 2021 award recipients include House Speaker Charles McCall, Atoka; Rep. Ryan Martinez, Edmond; Rep. Dell Kerbs, Shawnee; Rep. Carl Newton, Cherokee; Rep. John Pfeiffer, Orlando; Sen. Greg Treat, Oklahoma City; Sen. Darcy Jech, Kingfisher; Sen. Lonnie Paxton, Tuttle; Sen. Frank Simpson, Springer; and Sen. Zack Taylor, Seminole.
Champion award winners were nominated by county Farm Bureau members and the OKFB board of directors. Award recipients received a plaque in recognition of their service to agriculture and rural Oklahoma.
