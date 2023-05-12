Tennesee cheerleading coach molested children in Florida and California





Erick Joseph Kristianson, a cheerleading coach, used to be lately charged with molesting six women in California after being out on bail from the Volusia County Branch Jail on fees of molesting 4 children in the Daytona Beach space remaining yr, in line with government.

Court information display that in July 2022, the Daytona Beach police filed fees in opposition to Kristianson. He used to be charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition the use of a pc on a sufferer more youthful than 16, two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of an individual below the age of 16, and lewd and lascivious molestation of an individual 12 to 16 years of age for allegedly molesting women he coached at an area fitness center.

Kristianson it seems that fled Florida after the Daytona Beach police filed the affidavit with the State Attorney’s Office. He used to be situated in Lyon County, Kansas, and extradited to Volusia County on August 4, 2022. Kristianson posted $300,000 bail and used to be launched from prison in August, court docket information state.

Daytona Beach police document that on July 11, 2022, the fogeys of 3 women reported to the police that Kristianson uncovered himself to them and carried out a sexual act by way of Facetime video convention name. One of the fogeys even rented him a room, police mentioned. A 2nd document used to be filed in July, alleging that Kristianson fondled an underage woman who used to be house by myself, in line with the second one arrest document.

In November, lawyers filed federal proceedings alleging sexual abuse through Kristianson on behalf of 3 athletes on the Champion Elite Legacy cheerleading fitness center in South Daytona.

Kristianson used to be additionally charged in Orange County, California, with a couple of felonies for molesting six women as younger as 11 years outdated whilst he used to be training at a aggressive cheer membership and a Mission Viejo High School. Orange County District Attorney’s Office stories he’s going through seven criminal counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor below 14, 5 criminal counts of lewd acts upon a kid age 14 or 15, two criminal counts of sexual penetration through international object of a minor below 18, one criminal depend of sexual penetration through a international object on a minor below 16, and one criminal depend of oral copulation of an individual below 16 years outdated. He is going through a sentence of 105 years to existence plus 5 years and 4 months if convicted of all fees, government mentioned.

Kristianson labored as a aggressive cheerleading coach at Magic All-Stars from 2002 to 2008, and as an assistant cheer coach at Trabuco Hills High School in 2005, having access to the six younger women he molested in Orange County, in line with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The allegations in California got here to mild in 2022 after Kristianson used to be arrested in Florida. A tender lady got here ahead to document she used to be molested through Kristianson starting on the age of 14 whilst he used to be her cheer coach. Kristianson may be accused of molesting 5 different Orange County women who he coached between 2002 and 2007, taking them to off-campus occasions and his house the place he allegedly molested them. The women ranged in age from 11 to 16 years outdated.

Kristianson is recently held on the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange County, a most safety prison advanced. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer mentioned, “This was not a predator hiding in the shadows waiting to grab innocent girls. He was hiding in plain sight as he assaulted girl after girl, thinking he would never be caught because they trusted him as a coach.”

Pre-Trial Hearing Scheduled

Kristianson has a pre-trial listening to in Volusia County scheduled for June 6 at 10 a.m. earlier than Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano.