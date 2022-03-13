Tennessee tops Texas A&M to win 1st men’s basketball SEC tournament title in 43 years

TAMPA, Fla. — Santiago Vescovi scored 17 factors and Josiah-Jordan James had 16 factors and 10 rebounds to assist ninth-ranked Tennessee beat Texas A&M 65-50 on Sunday and declare its first males’s SEC basketball event title in 43 years.
The second-seeded Volunteers (26-7) by no means trailed, rattling off the primary 14 factors of the afternoon and profitable for the 12th time in 13 video games following a one-point loss at Texas in late January.
Auburn and Kentucky entered the SEC event ranked within the prime 5 and Arkansas was as sizzling as any group within the nation down the stretch, however Tennessee has emerged as the highest group within the league after beating every of these different rivals up to now few weeks.
Kennedy Chandler had 14 factors and 7 assists for Tennessee, which recorded assists on 19 of 22 baskets, together with the primary 10 the Vols made after halftime.
Enjoying its fourth sport in 4 days, Texas A&M (23-12) began slowly and by no means recovered.
The Aggies missed their first eight pictures — seven of them 3-point makes an attempt — whereas Tennessee started the sport with Chandler making a 3-pointer and James delivering a 3-point play then hitting a shot from behind the arc for a fast 9-Zero lead.
It was 14-Zero earlier than Henry Coleman III lastly scored for Texas A&M, which by no means trimmed the deficit to fewer than 5 the remainder of the way in which. The Aggies missed all 9 of their 3-point makes an attempt within the opening half whereas capturing 27% general (6-of-22) from the sphere.
Tennessee additionally was excellent defending the 3-point line in Saturday’s 69-62 semifinal victory over fifth-ranked Kentucky, which completed 2-of-20 from past the arc. Since yielding 80 factors in a 10-point victory over Texas A&M in Knoxville on Feb. 1, the Vols have held 10 of 12 SEC opponents beneath 65.
The closest Texas A&M bought after the sluggish begin was 34-29 after Tyrece Radford’s 3-pointer early within the second half. Chandler answered with a Three and Vescovi adopted with a one other to complete a 9-Zero burst that rebuilt the result in 14.
Chandler, falling out of bounds, shoveled a nifty underhand move to James within the nook, and the Tennessee ahead sank a 3-pointer that gave the Vols, who led by as many as 18, their largest lead of the day.
Radford led Texas A&M, which beat Florida, fourth-ranked Auburn and No. 15 Arkansas to achieve its first SEC event last, with 13 factors. Coleman completed with 12 factors and 7 rebounds for the Aggies, who seemingly performed their approach into the NCAA event with three wins in Tampa.
Tennessee received the convention for the primary time since 1979. The Vols have been within the last for the third time in 5 years after shedding to Kentucky in 2018 and Auburn in 2019.
